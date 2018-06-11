Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

PRESS RELEASE
Incident: Shooting
Date of Incident: June 11, 2018
Location: 800-Block of S. Schumaker Drive, Salisbury, MD
Narrative:
On June 11, 2018 at approximately 2:49PM, deputies and detectives from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800-block of S. Schumaker Drive, Salisbury, Maryland in reference to a shooting. The investigation revealed that an altercation occurred in a parking lot of the apartment complex. During the confrontation, two adult males were shot and were transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center. The victims’ injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Anyone who has information pertaining to this shooting, please contact Detective Hilliard at (410) 548-4891 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776.
Any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved could qualify for a reward of up to $2000.00.
Releasing Authority: Sgt. Kelly Matthews
Date: 06/11/2018
No comments:
Post a Comment