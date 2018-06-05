Tuesday, June 5, 2018

What Movies or TV Shows Have Been Shot In Our Area??


They have to at least filmed on the Eastern Shore in our area.

I can recall

Runaway Bride of course
Ping Pong Summer
3 comments:

Anonymous said...

Redneck Zombies in Delmar & Dover
End the Silence in Salisbury, Ocean City, Berlin, St Michaels, Easton
The Lumberjack of All Trades in Hebron, Mardela, Princess Anne, Snow Hill & Salisbury
Theives in Salisbury
Hookman 2 in Crisfield & Snow Hill
Tuck Everlasting in Berlin

June 5, 2018 at 10:13 AM
Anonymous said...

Seaford was featured on 48 Hours: Return to Crack City (newsmagazine)

June 5, 2018 at 10:14 AM
Anonymous said...

Misty of Chincoteague

June 5, 2018 at 10:28 AM

