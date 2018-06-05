What Movies or TV Shows Have Been Shot In Our Area??

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Redneck Zombies in Delmar & DoverEnd the Silence in Salisbury, Ocean City, Berlin, St Michaels, EastonThe Lumberjack of All Trades in Hebron, Mardela, Princess Anne, Snow Hill & SalisburyTheives in SalisburyHookman 2 in Crisfield & Snow HillTuck Everlasting in Berlin
Seaford was featured on 48 Hours: Return to Crack City (newsmagazine)
Misty of Chincoteague
Post a Comment
3 comments:
Redneck Zombies in Delmar & Dover
End the Silence in Salisbury, Ocean City, Berlin, St Michaels, Easton
The Lumberjack of All Trades in Hebron, Mardela, Princess Anne, Snow Hill & Salisbury
Theives in Salisbury
Hookman 2 in Crisfield & Snow Hill
Tuck Everlasting in Berlin
Seaford was featured on 48 Hours: Return to Crack City (newsmagazine)
Misty of Chincoteague
Post a Comment