WCSO Press Release

Incident: Warrant Service, Disorderly Conduct
Date of Incident: 06-02-18
Location: Beaglin Park Dr, Salisbury
Suspect: Walker, Latoya Nicole 37 of Salisbury
Narrative: On 6-2-18 at midnight, a Deputy patrolling the area of Beaglin park Dr, Salisbury saw a vehicle commit a moving violation. The Deputy pulled the car over for the infraction. The vehicle was driven by Latoya Walker. Walker had an active arrest warrant for Escape 2nd degree. Walker was arrested. While handcuffed she was able to reach her phone and call 911 multiple times. Walker continued to cause a disturbance in the area by screaming. Walker was arrested and transported to Central Booking.
Charges: Arrest Warrant Served for 2nd degree Escape; Resist Arrest, Disorderly Conduct
Incident: Assault
Date of Incident: 06-02-18
Location: Olde Florist Rd and Porter Mill Rd, Hebron, MD
Suspect: Merriman, Jason M. 41 of Hebron
Narrative: On 6-2-18, Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Olde Florist Ln, Hebron for a domestic disturbance. The Deputies met with Jason Merriman and another involved party. Both subjects advised that they were assaulted by the other. Both parties had minor injuries. The investigation led the Deputies to believe that Merriman was the aggressor. Merriman was arrested and transferred to Central Booking where he was held on $5000 bond.
Charges: 2nd Degree Assault
Incident: CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute, DUI, Warrant Service
Date of Incident: 06-03-18
Location: Rt 13 and Center Rd, Salisbury
Suspect: Stancell, Lamar T. 40, of Laurel, DE
Narrative: On 6-3-18 at 940 pm, a Deputy conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation on Rt 13 near Center Rd, Salisbury. Upon approaching the car, the Deputy saw marijuana in the car. The amount of marijuana in addition to other evidence in the car led the Deputy to believe that the driver, Lamar Stancell had the intent to sell the marijuana. Stancell had an active bench Warrant for FTA for an additional CDS with intent case. Stancel had a revoked DE license. The Deputy found that Lamar Stancell was also under the influence of alcohol. Stancell was arrested and transported to Central Booking
Charges: CDS Possession with intent to distribute/marijuana, Possession of Cocaine, Driving while Revoked, Driving under the influence of alcohol, and other traffic charges.
Incident: Fleeing and Eluding, Driving Revoked
Date of Incident: 06-02-18
Location: East Rd and Booth St, Salisbury
Suspect: Byrd, Darryl Anthony. 52 of Salisbury
Narrative: On 6-2-18, a Deputy was patrolling the area of East Rd in Salisbury. The Deputy witnessed a moving violation and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle refused to stop, and instead sped up. The vehicle pulled into a driveway where the driver, Darryl Byrd, fled on foot. The Deputies located and arrested Byrd. Byrd’s license was revoked and suspended. Byrd was released to Central Booking.
Charges: Driving Revoked, Attempt to Elude an Officer, and additional traffic charges
Latoya might need a mental eval.Her actions were bizarre.
