WCSO Press Release - June 8, 2018
Incident: CDS Possession with the intent to distribute
Date of Incident: 6-7-18
Location: Lake St and Delaware Ave, Salisbury
Suspect: Rounds, Tarron Felix Jr, 18, of Delmar
Narrative: On 6-7-18 at about 6 pm, a Deputy was patrolling the area of Delaware Ave and Lake St, Salisbury. The Deputy saw a vehicle driven by Tarron Rounds, who was not wearing a seat belt. The Deputy pulled the vehicle over for the traffic violation. During the investigation, the Deputy learned that Rounds threw a sock out of the vehicle window. The sock contained powder and crack cocaine. The Deputy recognized the amount seized was indicative of distribution. Rounds was arrested and transported to Central Booking. He was held without bond pending bond review.
Charges: CDS Possession with the intent to distribute. CDS possession
Releasing Authority: 1st Sgt John Alessandrini Date: 8 June 2018
