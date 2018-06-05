WCSO Press Release - June 5, 2018
Incident: Burglary
Date of Incident: 06-04-18
Location: 700 Block of West Rd, Salisbury
Suspect: Lopez, Krystal Anne. 21, of Salisbury
Narrative: On 6-4-18, Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of West Rd, Salisbury, for a burglary. The residence had been severely damaged in a fire weeks earlier and was boarded up. Witnesses advised that Krystal Lopez pried open a boarded window and entered the house. The victim advised that he previously ordered Lopez not to go on the property. Lopez was located in the area and was arrested. She was transported to Central Booking.
Charges: Breaking and entering, Trespassing
Releasing Authority: 1st Sgt John Alessandrini Date: 5 June 2018
