Threat of Mass Violence Wicomico County

WCSO Press Release - June 6, 2018
Incident: Threat of Mass Violence
Date of Incident: June 5, 2018
Location: James M Bennett High School, 300 E College Ave., Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Nicholson, Philip Paul, White Male 18 YOA from the 1000 Block of Adams Ave., Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On June 5, 2018, the Wicomico Sheriff’s Office received information that a student identified through the investigation as Philip Paul Nicholson, had posted information on social media threatening mass violence at James M. Bennett High School. Deputies assigned to the School Resource Division (SRO) and the Wicomico County Public Schools initiated an investigation and determined the suspect created the posts on social media. SRO’s also learned numerous victims were in contact with the Salisbury Police Department and made a report regarding the threats of mass violence at James M. Bennett High School. After consultation with the Wicomico States Attorney’s Office, a search warrant and arrest warrant were obtained for the suspect and his residence. SRO Deputies and Salisbury Police Officers executed the search warrant without incident. The suspect was present at the time of the search warrant and was arrested on the arrest warrant without incident. The suspect was held pending a bond review today, June 6, 2018, with a District Court Commissioner.
Charges: Threat of Mass Violence and Disruption of School Environment
Issuing Authority: Sergeant D. Owens
Releasing Authority: Captain B. Wilson Date: June 6, 2018
