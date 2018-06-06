Teen Arrested After Motel Staff Finds Large Amount of Drugs

OCEAN CITY, MD – (June 6, 2018): On Monday, June 5, 2018 officers were dispatched to a motel in the area of 1st Street and Baltimore Avenue. The sole tenant of the unit, Justin L. Culley, 19, of Enola, PA, had not checked out at the scheduled time. When staff entered the room to clean and re-rent the room, a large amount of drugs were seen in plain view in the room. Staff immediately called police.
Officers seized several pounds of marijuana, over 300 prescription pills, and a large amount of mushrooms, LSD, MDMA, and additional drug paraphernalia in the room. A K-9 team scanned the suspect’s vehicle where additional mushrooms and over $1,100 in currency was also located.
Culley eventually returned to the motel hours later and was placed under arrest. He has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute LSD, possession of marijuana over 10 grams, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Culley was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and transferred to the Worcester County Jail where he is being held without bond.
