Monday, June 4, 2018
Supreme Court Sides With Baker Who Turned Away Gay Couple
Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, writing for the majority in the 7-2 decision, relied on narrow grounds, saying a state commission had violated the Constitution’s protection of religious freedom in ruling against the baker, Jack Phillips, who had refused to create a custom wedding cake for a gay couple.
“The neutral and respectful consideration to which Phillips was entitled was compromised here,” Justice Kennedy wrote. “The Civil Rights Commission’s treatment of his case has some elements of a clear and impermissible hostility toward the sincere religious beliefs that motivated his objection.”
Thank goodness for this decision
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 6/04/2018 11:01:00 AM
3 comments:
It's about damn time! Way to go SCOTUS, its time to bring these issues back in line....snowflakes in California has been running a muck too damn long! Glad to see religious beliefs still count for something in this world!
Well that's pretty much it.What follows will be anyone's guess.I wonder if the justices have bodyguards? Imagine the hate they must encounter following such a decision.They can't even keep who voted for and against a secret anymore.The 7 and the 2 are at our fingertips.Sure they make a ton of money,but who would want their job?
I completely agree with the Supreme Court - I feel businesses should be entitled to run their businesses as they see fit - its not like they are federally or state funded. Finally a victory for sensible minded Americans.
