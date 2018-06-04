Monday, June 4, 2018

Supreme Court Sides With Baker Who Turned Away Gay Couple

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court sided with a Colorado baker on Monday in a closely watched case pitting gay rights against claims of religious freedom.

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, writing for the majority in the 7-2 decision, relied on narrow grounds, saying a state commission had violated the Constitution’s protection of religious freedom in ruling against the baker, Jack Phillips, who had refused to create a custom wedding cake for a gay couple.

“The neutral and respectful consideration to which Phillips was entitled was compromised here,” Justice Kennedy wrote. “The Civil Rights Commission’s treatment of his case has some elements of a clear and impermissible hostility toward the sincere religious beliefs that motivated his objection.”

click here for more

 Thank goodness for this decision
Posted by on

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

It's about damn time! Way to go SCOTUS, its time to bring these issues back in line....snowflakes in California has been running a muck too damn long! Glad to see religious beliefs still count for something in this world!

June 4, 2018 at 11:23 AM
Anonymous said...

Well that's pretty much it.What follows will be anyone's guess.I wonder if the justices have bodyguards? Imagine the hate they must encounter following such a decision.They can't even keep who voted for and against a secret anymore.The 7 and the 2 are at our fingertips.Sure they make a ton of money,but who would want their job?

June 4, 2018 at 11:32 AM
Anonymous said...

I completely agree with the Supreme Court - I feel businesses should be entitled to run their businesses as they see fit - its not like they are federally or state funded. Finally a victory for sensible minded Americans.

June 4, 2018 at 12:33 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)