Friday, June 15, 2018
READER ALERT IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Thanks to increased readers and supporters, I am making a bold and scary move. I will be leaving blogger and moving all control over this site to wordpress which will allow me to make this website a state of the art modern one. I have been with blogger for 10 years and the time was now or never to move on. I am not at all that familiar with wordpress so there will be many learning curves to get the new site to where I want it to be. The domain transfer will happen soon and I am unsure if there will be any issues but wanted to warn you ahead of time. The address will still be lowereasternshorenews.com just leaving free blogger behind and going to a paid service.
I am excited but also nervous about the move, but trust me it will look completely different than it does now.
ALL NEW POSTS ARE BELOW
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 6/15/2018 01:14:00 PM
