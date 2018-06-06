Wednesday, June 6, 2018
Princess Anne What In The F#$@ Is Wrong With You
SMH, SMH, SMH. I needed to do that first. I really don't even know where to begin. Last night the black community told the world they wanted this man shown above Lionel Frederick to represent them. Let me show you Lionel Frederick's md case search
Lionel is the textbook definition of what is wrong in this country . Knowing this guys criminal record people went out overwhelmingly to make sure he was re-elected . How are people to take this seriously? The guy is an embarrassment to any race. Law and order minded people, I would suggest you leave the town, because it is obvious that the segment of the community that keep voting this guy into office have no desire to take the town serious and do it out of spite. I honestly feel sorry for the town to have garbage like Lionel represent them in any capacity
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 6/06/2018 08:53:00 AM
3 comments:
Stupid! Boston would have been better and shes a liberal!
This just confirms hop big of a shithole Princess Anne actually is!
It's what happens when your community doesn't care enough to turn out to vote. Sad. and you're right, he is the poster child for what's wrong with the country.
