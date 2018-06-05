Pocomoke City Police
PRESS RELEASE
May 1– May 31, 2018
05-05-2018 Michael Davis, age 28 of Sandston, VA was arrested for malicious destruction of property. He was issued a criminal citation and released.
05-08-2018 Shawn Martin, age 20 of Ocean City, MD was arrested for theft/theft scheme less $1000. He was released on his personal recognizance.
05-08-2018 Cynthia Martin, age 41 of Ocean City, MD was arrested for theft/theft scheme less $1000. She was released on her personal recognizance.
05-12-2018 Tyshawn Farlow, age 18 of Salisbury, MD was arrested for theft less $100. He was released on his personal recognizance.
05-12-2018 Justin Snowden, age 28 of Abington, MD was cited for theft less $100. He was issued a criminal citation and released.
05-13-2018 Joseph Mullane, age 18 of Chincoteague, VA was arrested marijuana possession over 10 g. He was released on his personal recognizance.
05-24-2018 Dontrell Braxton, age 22 of Princess Anne, MD was arrested for malicious destruction of property and 4th degree burglary. He was held without bond.
05-26-2018 Maranuita Holland, age 53 of Ocean City, MD was arrested on a warrant for theft under $1500 and theft less $100. She was released on her personal recognizance
05-28-2018 Everett Gaunt, age 31 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for second degree assault. He was held on $5000 bond.
05-31-2018 Keynetta Johnson, age 38 of Pocomoke, MD was cited for theft under $1500. She was issued a criminal citation and released.
There were (0) zero juvenile arrests
(11) eleven additional arrests were made for various traffic violations during this time
period.
