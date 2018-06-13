Mike McDermott Tries To Fool People Into Thinking Sheriff Mike Lewis Endorses Him

In the past week a photo was added to Mike McDermott's sheriff page shown below
UPDATE: Sheriff Lewis posted on his own Facebook wall the following
"In the final weeks leading up to Maryland’s Primary Election on June 26th, many photographs of political candidates running for the Office of Worcester County Sheriff have begun to appear on social media and within businesses throughout Worcester County. In some of these photographs, my picture has appeared with at least two of these candidates.
Let me be clear, I have not authorized the use of any photographs for purposes of political endorsement, nor have I announced my support for any candidate running for Worcester County Sheriff. I personally know each of the four candidates, and I find them to possess the qualities and attributes uniquely essential to the position of Sheriff.
As Sheriff of Wicomico County, my picture is taken dozens of times a week with my constituents and my colleagues, while attending events in and around Worcester and Wicomico Counties. And, because this is an election year, there are many more events and fundraisers underway which require my presence, and in many cases they require me to speak. I have deliberately eschewed from personal photos being taken with candidates running for Worcester County Sheriff unless we were joined by other political candidates. I understand the unintended consequences, especially when those photographs are altered for political gain.
I truly appreciate and value the many friendships of have developed during my thirty-four years in and outside of Law Enforcement. Working with Worcester County Sheriff Reggie Mason during my career has been an honor, and I continue to value the importance of working together for the citizens of Worcester and Wicomico Counties.
As such, I’m very much looking forward to working with the newly elected Sheriff of Worcester County . It will be our job to work together and maintain the incredibly strong relationship that was started by Sheriff Chuck Martin, maintained and improved under Sheriff Reggie Mason, and this legacy must be carried on by Sheriff Mason’s successor. Our citizens deserve nothing less."
3 comments:
I think the point here is that Sheriff Lewis has never endorsed the any candidates for Sheriff in Worcester County. HOWEVER Mike McDermott wants you to believe otherwise.....MCDermott God is watching all that you do, so are we. Vote anyone but Mike "screw you I'll do it my way" McDermott.
Well when your a friend of a scumbag like ASSBERO these are the games they play. Why doesn't have a picture of him and ASSBERO arm and arm. See how many votes he gets then.
Why do I find this hysterical about Mike McDermott..... Oh, that’s right because he has always been and will always be a bible thumping, hypocritical jerk. He thinks he can do anything to anyone and conciquenses do not apply to him. He held mutilple political offices while working full time for the sheriffs office, for decades. He hops from one political position to the next random. He doesn’t deserve anyone’s votes. And shame on the FOP 50 lodge for endorsing someone who is only making promises to get your vote.
