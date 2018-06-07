Maryland State Police Investigating Wicomico County Homicide
(SALISBURY, Md.) — Maryland State Police are investigating a homicide reported Wednesday evening in Wicomico County.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, investigators responded to a home on the 600 block of Priscilla Street in Salisbury, Md., on a report of an apparent homicide. The victim, identified as Shawn Goslee Johnson, 29, of Fruitland, Md., had been shot multiple times.
Johnson was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, where he died. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be conducted.
No arrests have been made in this case. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, along with the Salisbury Police Department, are continuing to investigate this homicide.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.
1 comment:
Look up his record. Everything from attempted murder to illegal possession of a gun to dealing narcotics. Shouldn't surprise anyone he was gunned down and is now dead.
Post a Comment