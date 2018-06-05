Maryland State Police Easton Barrack End of May Criminal and Arrest Warrants
(Easton, Maryland) Troopers of the Maryland State Police Easton barrack made the following arrests during the second half of the month of May.
May 16, 2018, Ally Emaline Flayler, 20 of Chester, surrendered to Troopers at the Easton Barrack regarding an active Bench warrant for Violation of Probation. She was taken before a court commissioner and released pending a court date.
May 16, 2018, Andre Roger Clark, 27 of D.C., surrendered to Troopers in Easton regarding an active warrant. He was taken before a court commissioner and released on $7500.00 bond.
May 17, 2018, Jeffrey Alan Welch Jr, 25 of Greensboro, was arrested for failure to appear regarding an active bench warrant for driving without a license after an accident investigation in Queen Anne’s County. He was turned over to troopers of the Easton Barrack. He was taken before a court commissioner and released pending a court date.
May 18, 2018, Darrell Larmont Nichols, 27 of Federalsburg, was arrested for failure to appear for court regarding driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop in Cambridge, Md. He was taken before a court commissioner and released pending a court date.
May 19, 2018, Philip Bryan Freeman, 46 of Ridgely, was arrested on an active bench warrant for driving without a license. He was arrested at the 500 Block of Central Ave., Ridgely, Md. He was taken before a court commissioner and held without bond.
May 21, 2018, Ryan Clyde Collier, 59 of Rhodesdale, was arrested on a bench warrant for Theft and Burglary after a traffic stop in Cambridge, Md. He was taken before a court commissioner and released pending a court date.
May 22, 2018, Peter Aniefuna Okemmuo Jr., 29 of Delmar, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear for court regarding possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in Easton, Md. He was taken before a court commissioner and released pending a court date.
May 22, 2018, Kevron Lamont Chase, 29 of Easton, was arrested for providing a false name to a police officer. He was taken before a court commissioner and released pending a court date.
May 23, 2018, Brittany Yost, 26 and Joshua Lee White, 28, both of Denton were arrested at the 400 Block of Marvel Court, on an arrest warrant for child abuse and child neglect Both were taken before a court commissioner and released on a $10,000.00 bond.
May 23, 2018, Gelvin Etmudi Bautista, 25 of Ridgely, was served a traffic summons for negligent driving in Denton. She was seen by a court commissioner and released pending a court date.
May 23, 2018, Gary Wayne Jackson, 42 of Hurlock, was arrested in Denton for an active arrest warrant regarding a theft scheme under/over $100.00-$1500.00. He was seen by a court commissioner and released pending a court date.
May 24, 2018, Troopers responded to the 14000 block of Benedictine Lane, Ridgely, regarding a disturbance. Victor Vontrel Simms, 25 of Hurlock, was arrested for second degree assault. He was taken before a court commissioner and released pending a court date.
May 26, 2018, Cathy Ann Pharis 54 of Marydel, was arrested on an active arrest warrant for failure to appear regarding driving without a license. She was seen by a court commissioner and released pending a court date.
May 29, 2018, Douglas Allen Bridges, 28 of McDaniel, was served a criminal summons at the Talbot District Court for Violation of Protective Order. He was released on signature pending a court date.
May 29, 2018, Babakode Alamlde-D Bamiduro, 25 of Baltimore, was arrested on an active arrest warrant for Theft after a traffic stop in Easton, Md. He was taken before a court commissioner and released on $2000.00 bond.
May 30, 2018, Baronica Bowens, 42 of Baltimore, was arrested on a active arrest warrant for failure to return a rental vehicle after a traffic stop in Easton, Md. She was taken before a court commissioner and released pending a court date.
Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at 410-819-4747 or email msp.easton@maryland.gov.
