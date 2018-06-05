Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: June 4, 2018
Time: 8:25 p.m.
Location / Address: 107 Main St., Secretary, Dorchester Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Two story multi-use building
Owner / Occupants: Down on Main Street (Occupant)
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $20,000 Contents: $10,000
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: Fire Alarm was present and activated
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Secretary VFD
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 20
Time to Control: 30 minutes
Discovered By: Neighbor
Area of Origin: Kitchen
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office at (410) 713-3780.
