Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigation


NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   June 4, 2018
Time:    8:25 p.m.
Location / Address:  107 Main St., Secretary, Dorchester Co.
Type of Incident:  Fire
Description of Structure / Property:   Two story multi-use building
Owner / Occupants:   Down on Main Street (Occupant)
Injuries or Deaths:  None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $20,000                      Contents: $10,000
Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  Fire Alarm was present and activated
Arrests(s):   None
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Secretary VFD
# of Alarms:  1     # Of Firefighters:  20
Time to Control:   30 minutes
Discovered By:   Neighbor
Area of Origin:  Kitchen
Preliminary Cause:   Under Investigation

Additional Information:  Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office at (410) 713-3780.
