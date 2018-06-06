Fatal Accident Marion Station Somerset County

Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
(MARION STATION, Md.) — The Maryland State Police are conducting an ongoing investigation regarding a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred during the evening hours in Somerset County.
Just prior to 9 p.m. on June 5TH Troopers assigned to the Princess Anne Barracks responded to Hudson Corner Road just west of Landon Store Road for a for a two-vehicle collision.
Initial investigation revealed that a black Volkswagen was traveling west on Hudson Corner Road. As the Volkswagen continued west a Tractor trailer hauling live chickens was conducting a left handed turn from a private driveway onto Hudson Corner Road and continuing east. At that time, the driver’s side of the black Volkswagen struck the side of the trailer, causing the black Volkswagen to come to rest in a nearby ditch. The tractor trailer was operated by Curtis Holland Jr. of Orlando Florida.
The driver of the black Volkswagen, who was identified as Vicky Bishop Ford, 63 of Marion Station, sustained injuries of from the crash. Ford succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Holland Jr, sustained no injuries and did not seek any medical attention at the scene.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
