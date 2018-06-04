Residents are advised that the Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise money for the Special Olympics will take place beginning at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon, Monday, June 4, 2018. A team of law enforcement officers will run the torch from the Guerrieri Student Union on the campus of Salisbury University, to SPD Headquarters on Delaware Ave. Route information is as follows:
- Dogwood to Camden
- Camden to College
- College to Mayfield
- Mayfield to S. Pinehurst
- S. Pinehurst, past Pinehurst Elementary, to Riverside Dr.
- Riverside Dr., past St Francis, to Carroll St.
- Carroll to Circle Ave.
- Circle Ave. to Baptist St.
- Baptist St. to E. Main St.
- Through Downtown on Main St, crossing Carroll over the bridge
- W Main to 2nd/Delaware, ending at SPD HQ
