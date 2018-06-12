Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Best Wings?


Posted by on

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

Adams!

June 12, 2018 at 4:51 PM
Anonymous said...

Applebee's boneless, Pat's Pizza & Pasta and Red Door Sub's are tied for bone-in!

June 12, 2018 at 5:16 PM
Anonymous said...

Specific Gravity

June 12, 2018 at 5:22 PM
Anonymous said...

subrunners has the best hot wings in the world

June 12, 2018 at 5:37 PM
Anonymous said...

Laurel Pizzaria with extra sauce.

June 12, 2018 at 6:03 PM

Post a Comment

