Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Best Subs


Anonymous said...

Trax Deli for all around, especially the turkey & grilled chicken subs.

Deli at Pecan Square is decent for cold subs. Cafe Italiano has the best chicken cheesesteak, but I'm not a fan of their rolls.

June 12, 2018 at 3:06 PM
Anonymous said...

Oh no comparison...The Red Door Special....double everything!

June 12, 2018 at 3:14 PM
Anonymous said...

trax deli

June 12, 2018 at 3:15 PM

