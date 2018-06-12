Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
Trax Deli for all around, especially the turkey & grilled chicken subs. Deli at Pecan Square is decent for cold subs. Cafe Italiano has the best chicken cheesesteak, but I'm not a fan of their rolls.
Oh no comparison...The Red Door Special....double everything!
trax deli
3 comments:
