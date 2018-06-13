Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Best Restaurant


Posted by on

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Very hard question if you're basing on Salisbury (including Delmar, Fruitland) as restaurants here are so lackluster. The owners all try to maximize profits by reheating cheap processed garbage from Sysco & US Foods.

There are a few decent places Adams Taphouse, Mediterranean Cafe, Cafe Italiano, but "best" is still a stretch. These are the only places that seem to take pride in creating quality food. There are the fakers like Evo, Roadie Joes, Market Street, & Mojos - but I've never found any of those places to actually make anything worth eating. It's like watching amateur hour - they try to mimic some fancy dishes, but don't even know what ingredients compliment each other or how to cook them properly.

The food scene is definitely better in Rehoboth/Ocean City & Cambridge.

June 13, 2018 at 9:27 AM
Anonymous said...

Ginger house

June 13, 2018 at 9:56 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)