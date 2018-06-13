Best Restaurant

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Very hard question if you're basing on Salisbury (including Delmar, Fruitland) as restaurants here are so lackluster. The owners all try to maximize profits by reheating cheap processed garbage from Sysco & US Foods.There are a few decent places Adams Taphouse, Mediterranean Cafe, Cafe Italiano, but "best" is still a stretch. These are the only places that seem to take pride in creating quality food. There are the fakers like Evo, Roadie Joes, Market Street, & Mojos - but I've never found any of those places to actually make anything worth eating. It's like watching amateur hour - they try to mimic some fancy dishes, but don't even know what ingredients compliment each other or how to cook them properly.The food scene is definitely better in Rehoboth/Ocean City & Cambridge.
Ginger house
Post a Comment
2 comments:
Very hard question if you're basing on Salisbury (including Delmar, Fruitland) as restaurants here are so lackluster. The owners all try to maximize profits by reheating cheap processed garbage from Sysco & US Foods.
There are a few decent places Adams Taphouse, Mediterranean Cafe, Cafe Italiano, but "best" is still a stretch. These are the only places that seem to take pride in creating quality food. There are the fakers like Evo, Roadie Joes, Market Street, & Mojos - but I've never found any of those places to actually make anything worth eating. It's like watching amateur hour - they try to mimic some fancy dishes, but don't even know what ingredients compliment each other or how to cook them properly.
The food scene is definitely better in Rehoboth/Ocean City & Cambridge.
Ginger house
Post a Comment