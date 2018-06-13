Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Best Grocery Store?


Anonymous said...

Byler's in Dover. Harrington has one but it's not as big. I drive 1 1/2 hours every few months. Stop by Spence's and get my meat and other things at the Amish booths and then head to Bylers.

June 13, 2018 at 6:04 PM

