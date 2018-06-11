Monday, June 11, 2018

Best Chicken


Anonymous said...

Red Door Sub....new addition to their menu and it is very good....next choice would be Royal Farms.

June 11, 2018 at 12:05 PM
Anonymous said...

Johnnys sub shop

June 11, 2018 at 12:19 PM
Anonymous said...

Old Mill.

Absolutely, without question, NOT ROYAL FARMS.

June 11, 2018 at 12:20 PM
Anonymous said...

Yes, Royal Farms

June 11, 2018 at 12:47 PM
Anonymous said...

Chicken Man in Snow Hill....Hands down

June 11, 2018 at 12:48 PM
Anonymous said...

12:20-I would agree if I had your money.OM is the best that I've had,but I can't always afford it.

June 11, 2018 at 1:02 PM

