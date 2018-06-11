Monday, June 11, 2018

Best Cheeseburger?


Anonymous said...

Guys ( on carnival ships)
Five Guys

June 11, 2018 at 11:00 AM
Anonymous said...

Village Inn

June 11, 2018 at 11:13 AM
Anonymous said...

Back Street Grill, with their hand cut French fries!

June 11, 2018 at 11:15 AM
Anonymous said...

For got the name but its in same building as hardees in Delmar

June 11, 2018 at 11:37 AM
Anonymous said...

Back Street

June 11, 2018 at 11:38 AM
Anonymous said...

Longhorn Steakhouse -- I couldn't believe it either but a friend said try one, the Steakhouse cheeseburger was fantastic!

June 11, 2018 at 11:38 AM
Anonymous said...

Back Strret Grills burgers are disgusting. The meat is just frozen patties.

June 11, 2018 at 11:40 AM

