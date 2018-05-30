Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Worcester County And The FOP Drama
A big controversy has erupted in Worcester County the past few weeks over opposing endorsements for the Worcester County States Attorney race. Lodge 50 run by Chris Larmore and Lodge 10 run by Joe Bushnell each cast different votes for who they were supporting. Lodge 50 went with Billy McDermott and Lodge 10 went with Kris Heiser. No big deal right? differing opinions on who they support. Well my friends you would be wrong.
It seems that somehow the State Lodge was notified of this outcome and has tried to keep the Lodge 10 endorsement of Kris Heiser from being public. They want a unified endorsement across the board. This my friends is a problem. Why do any members of any lodge go in and cast their vote for a candidate if the State lodge is going to mandate a universal endorsement? If they don't get it they then order both lodges to not publicly endorse. How is that fair to the candidates?
In the recent Worcester County drama, after Lodge 50 endorsed Billy McDermott, this was let known to the public as it should have been, and Billy added it to his mailers as having gotten a great endorsement. A few weeks later Ocean City decides to support Kris Heiser and endorse her for State's Attorney, which immediately gets the State Board to step in and demand that it be kept quiet . This goes to a mediation hearing where the Ocean City FOP is told to not publicly reveal Heiser got their vote, and Billy McDermott is told to remove any mentions of his endorsements by Lodge 50.
What kind of BS is this? First that is super unfair to Kris Heiser as Billy had already been able to publicly announce his FOP support. Rolling it back after the cat is already out of the bag is unfair to Billy as well. Why can the Lodges not have different opinions and let that be it? It looks like they want a certain unified outcome on endorsements or no endorsements will be made...that my friends is not the way it should work that sounds like collusion
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 5/30/2018 09:38:00 AM
