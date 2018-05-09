Will UMES Rescind Bill Cosby's Honorary Degree

One hot button local topic that is making the waves is should UMES now cut ties with Bill Cosby after his recent conviction for three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in a Philadelphia suburb in 2004. UMES has always been proud of this tie with Cosby will they do the right thing and now cut their ties.
Thank you for posting this JT
UMES needs to recind it but AA feel they are above the law UMES is worried about there little thugglets Snowflakes getting upset well guess what it's time to GROW UP and do the right thing
If they don't pull it down the President of UMES needs to step down.
I don't think they will rescind it. The past for UMES speaks for itself!
Unless he agrees it's ok what bill Cosby did ?
Its a shame that this man has done so much good for children and at the sametime the law is the law. Umes should do the right thing by taking it down. Look at all the other men that have done things. UMES you should do the same.
What does UMES have to do with it , thats Constands problem, and we are still proud of him . ALUMNUS SALUTE
Who cares!!! Much bigger issues out there than to waste time on this.
How how how is UMES getting away with this if it where Trump it would be tore up ASAP absolutely disgusting on UMES part.
11:30 AM - Juliette Bell will be stepping down 6/30 as President
2:07 you ain't to proud....signed it anonymous!!! Ha Ha Ha
Typical thug can't do no wrong lover.
Typical black POS.
Yeahhhhhhhh bc he is Black it will be recinded.
207 Post your name so we can see how proud u r COWARD.
Well pill cosbys BS bs needs to be taken away from the pill pushing Rapist.
I will be calling Fox news bc the locL media around here are corrupt and full of shit.
Who cares!!! Much bigger issues out there than to waste time on this.
May 9, 2018 at 2:09 PM
BULLSEYE
Pill Cosby should have his UMES Honorary College Degree rescinded immediately just as Temple University and the other colleges have.If UMES does not then shame on them supporting a Rapist!! By not supporting this degree being recinded shows that the University does not care about women period!!!
Really??
He's a damn rapist. He must be held accountable.
How do Black UMES woman feel about this ??????? Crickets.
HYPOCRITES.
To the UMES community:
After considerable and careful deliberations, the UMES Honorary Degree Taskforce has recommended that the University of Maryland Eastern Shore rescind the honorary degree it awarded to William H. Cosby Jr. Mr. Cosby received an honorary doctorate of humane letters on May 17, 1998 under criteria of the University System of Maryland (USM) and its governing board.
In its report to me, the Taskforce wrote: “We take this opportunity to demonstrate a commitment to due process for all victims in an effort to eliminate sexual misconduct. To uphold his honorary degree would be to condone Mr. Cosby’s violent behavior, (which) … violates the ethics, character, and highest aspirations of our college community.”
I support this recommendation and have requested that the USM Board of Regents take the appropriate action to rescind the honorary degree.
We understand the University System of Maryland has now received three such requests – from the University of Baltimore, the University of Maryland College Park and UMES – to rescind honorary degrees previously awarded to Mr. Cosby. The Board of Regents is expected to consider these requests June 22 at its next scheduled meeting.
President
University of Maryland Eastern Shore
John
Isn't the UMES President a FEMALE ?????
We the people will be watching !
JT can you verify this statement ?
Or any other white person. When it cones to anything related to black people, everyone us afraid to do anything due to being labeled racist. Its crazy.
How come other universities have already taken action and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore has not????? Hmmmmm???
June 22 What a Joke!!! Take action immediately like other universities that have morals and character!!! The University of Maryland is supporting this man Bill Cosby by not taking action right now!!
#METOOMOVEMENT
WILL BE NOTIFIED.
Good point
They are rapist supporter's.
Pill Cosby.
Where is Al Sharpton.
Funny how they will keep the picture of a black pervert up, but if it was a statue of the Honorable General Robert E. Lee it would have been torn down already.
Funny how they want to demand the county to take down the Winder marker because he is white.
This was on channel 16 tonight great job JT UMES had to be called out on this.
#Metoomovememt
Bc they hate the Truth.
#UMES.STANDS.BY RAPISTS.
The rcae civil war is coming.
He will be sucking on a specific jello pudding pop soon.
U nconcous
M om
E xcepted
S tandards
I notified the Daily Mail.
Trump is going to be on a Israeli coin.lol
WHY?? Not worth toilet paper anyway.
They are SOOOOO EDUCATED. They don't even know their own history.
Will drive the Cupcake Snowflake liberals CRAZY LOL.
They didn't "ax" anyone before doin' it and dats the "trufh"!!! LOL Ha Ha Ha UMES gaduit!!!
Not the point if it was a white comedian like sienfield blacks would be BITCH IN AMD MONING.
Cosby is getting the AXE and that's a FACT PUNK ASS.
@9:07 Your comment doesn't make any sense at all.
Are they gonna give back his donations to the Universities that remind his honorary degrees. They can try defame him,and remove his Hollywood star however he's still a star!!Bottom line. It's all a scam and a set up to begin with.
