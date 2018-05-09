Wicomico Industrial Accident With Serious Injuries

Event: Industrial Accident with serious Life Threatening Injuries
Date: 05/09/2018
Time: 1415 hrs.
Location: E/B Rt. 50 @ Old Bradley Rd., off the roadway near the tree line.
County: Salisbury Wicomico County Maryland
Narrative:
On the date and time stated above Troopers of the Salisbury Barrack responded to the area of E/B Rt. 50 and Old Bradley Rd., Wicomico County for the complaint of an Industrial Accident with injury. The caller report a contractor hired with the Maryland State Highway Administration was cutting trees in the area. The employees were using a bucket truck that had an extended boom. While the bucket was extended in the air approximately 25 to 30 feet, cutting trees the vehicle overturned. The contractor company was identified as Honey Cove Lawn Care of 1965 Grays Rd., Prince Frederick Calvert County Maryland. The employee in the bucket portion was identified as Johny Arnoldo Picon Velasquez, 5, M, 6/24/1995 of 21079 Winding Way, Lexington Park St. Mary’s County Maryland. When EMS arrived they made the request for Trooper 4 to respond based on the life threatening injuries assessed. Trooper 4 transported the victim to Shock Trauma. Troopers on the scene secured the incident, while D/Sgt. Welch and Sgt. Ramey of CED were notified. Cpl. Hale of CED responded to assist with the investigation. Sgt. Staten made contact with MOSH and learned that Regional Inspector Robert Fadrowski was enrouteto assist with the investigation as well. Cpl. Phillips responded to the scene to serve as the onsite supervisor. The incident was off of the roadway that caused no delays in traffic or closures.
Trooper(s) involved: Cpl. Phillips, Trp. Davis of Salisbury Barrack "E", and Cpl. D. Hale of CED Lower Shore.
Resources: MSP Aviation Trooper 4, Maryland Occupational Safety and Health, Inspector Robert Fadrowski, Maryland State Highway Administration
Misc: N/A
Update to Follow:
Checking the status of the patient at Shock Trauma
4 comments:
Shame
I had those guys in mardela yesterday doing the same thing I hope he recovers .
What's up, I check your blog daily. Your story-telling style is
awesome, keep it up!
Amazing story. I hope the guy makes it.
How serious was it? I know many that are transported to Shock Trauma by helicopter or treated and released.
Post a Comment