Friday, May 11, 2018

Wicomico County States Attorney Press Release


Posted by on

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

blm

May 11, 2018 at 5:42 PM
Anonymous said...

Once their population reaches over 20 percent in a community, the community dies.

May 12, 2018 at 8:12 AM
Anonymous said...

I was shot in the kneecap last year.The bullet apparently passed completely through,but I Never found it.I treated it myself & did not go to a hospital.The guy who shot me saw me in Flaming walking around on it 3 days later and looked like he'd seen a ghost.Honestly.It still hurt some,but I didn't limp or let on it did.

May 12, 2018 at 9:09 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)