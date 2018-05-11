Wicomico County States Attorney Press Release

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
blm
Once their population reaches over 20 percent in a community, the community dies.
I was shot in the kneecap last year.The bullet apparently passed completely through,but I Never found it.I treated it myself & did not go to a hospital.The guy who shot me saw me in Flaming walking around on it 3 days later and looked like he'd seen a ghost.Honestly.It still hurt some,but I didn't limp or let on it did.
Post a Comment
3 comments:
blm
Once their population reaches over 20 percent in a community, the community dies.
I was shot in the kneecap last year.The bullet apparently passed completely through,but I Never found it.I treated it myself & did not go to a hospital.The guy who shot me saw me in Flaming walking around on it 3 days later and looked like he'd seen a ghost.Honestly.It still hurt some,but I didn't limp or let on it did.
Post a Comment