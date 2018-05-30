WICOMICO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Press Release

WCSO Press Release -
Incident: CDS Possession
Date of Incident: 05-23-18
Location: US Rt 50 and Queen Ave, Salisbury
Suspects:
Camper, Jeremiah Isaiah 28 of Salisbury, MD
Ostasewski, Celia Ann 31 of Cardova, MD
Narrative: On 5-23-18 at 0230 hrs, a Deputy was patrolling the area of Rt 50 in West Salisbury when he witnessed a traffic violation. The Deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle that was occupied by Jeremiah Camper, Celia Ostasewski and other subjects. Nobody in the car had a valid driver license. A Deputy saw a crack pipe inside of the vehicle. Ostasewski was arrested for the crack pipe, and heroin was located on her person. Camper had an additional crack pipe in his pocket.
Both were arrested and taken to Central Booking.
Charges: CDS Possession. Paraphernalia
Releasing Authority: 1st Sgt John Alessandrini
