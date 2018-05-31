WCSO Press Release
Incident: Sexual Assault
Date of Incident: 26 May 2018
Location: Substation Rd and East Rd, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Sheppard, Patrick P. 51 of Salisbury
Narrative: On 5-26-18, Deputies were contacted by a victim who reported a sexual assault that occurred in the early morning. The victim reported that she stays in a homeless camp near Substation Rd, Salisbury. She advised that she was assaulted by an acquaintance, Patrick Sheppard. The Deputies saw that the victim had injuries that were consistent with the reported assault. Sheppard was located in the victim’s tent. He was arrested and taken to Central Booking where he was held without bond.
Charges: Assault 2nd, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Detention, Unwanted sexual contact
Incident: Assault
Date of Incident: 26 May 2018
Location: 1000 Block Beaglin Park Dr, Salisbury
Suspect: Douglas, Brooks M 28 of Salisbury
Narrative: On 5-26-18 after midnight, Deputies were dispatched to an apartment in the 1000 block of Beaglin Park Dr for a domestic assault involving a knife. The victim reported that she was assaulted by Brooks Douglas multiple times during the evening. The victim further advised that Douglas grabbed a knife and threatened her with it. Douglas was uncooperative while at the scene. He was arrested and transported to Central Booking where he was held without bond.
Charges: Assault 2nd degree, Reckless Endangerment
Incident: Driving while impaired
Date of Incident: 26 May 2018
Location: US Rt 13 and Vine St, Salisbury
Suspect: Wiggins, Laura Faye, 35 of Salisbury
Narrative: On 5-26-18 at 735 pm, a Deputy patrolling on RT 13 at Vine St Salisbury was almost struck by another vehicle. The deputy made contact with the driver of the suspect vehicle who was identified as Laura Wiggins. Wiggins had a suspended license. The Deputy conducted an investigation and found that Wiggins appeared to be under the influence of CDS. Wiggins was arrested and transported to central bo
Charges: Driving while suspended, Negligent Driving, Driving while impaired, and other traffic charges
Incident: Assault
Date of Incident: 27 May 2018
Location: 25000 Block of Elzey Brown Loop, Mardela Springs
Suspect: Lynch, Robert L Jr; 46 of Mardela Springs
Narrative: On 5-27-18, Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 25000 block of Elzey Brown Loop for an assault involving two family members. Deputies spoke with the parties involved and witnesses at the scene. After the investigation, Robert Lynch Jr was deemed to be the aggressor in the assault. Lynch was arrested and taken to Central Booking.
Charges: 2nd Degree Assault
Incident: Possession of stolen property/Warrant Service
Date of Incident: 5-27-18
Location: Johnson Rd and Airport Rd, Parsonsburg, MD
Suspect: Jaquith, Kevin Bryan 50 of Salisbury
Narrative: On 5-27-18 a Deputy was patrolling the Airport Rd area when he ran a check on a DE tagged vehicle. The license plate came back stolen through the Delaware State Police. The driver of the car, Kevin Jaquith, was also had a suspended MD driver’s license. The Deputy also learned that Jaquith had an active arrest warrant through the WCSO. Jaquith was arrested and transported to Central Booking.
Charges: Theft less than $100
Incident: Violation of a Protective Order
Date of Incident: 5-28-18
Location: 500 Block of Plover Rd, Salisbury
Suspect: Morton Jr, Willie James 46 of Salisbury
Narrative: On 5-28-18 a Deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Plover Rd for a disorderly subject. Deputies arrived at the scene and met with the complainant who advised that Willie Morton Jr was inside of their shed acting strangely. The Deputy found that the complainants had an active protective order on Morton ordering him to stay away from the property. Morton was arrested and transported to Central Booking.
Charges: Fail to comply with a protective order
Releasing Authority: 1st Sgt John Alessandrini
