*Update* Troopers Investigating Fatal Crash-Frankford
Frankford-The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred earlier this afternoon.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at approximately 11:43 a.m. when a 2017 Blue Bird School bus was traveling eastbound on Daisey Road and stopped at the posted stop sign at the intersection of northbound Dupont Boulevard. This section of Daisey Road is the median crossover between the north and south bound lanes of Dupont Boulevard. A 2017 Ford Transit van was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard in the right lane approaching the intersection of Daisey Road. The operator of the bus failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and pulled across the northbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard directly in front of the van. The operator of the van swerved left in an effort to miss the bus, but was unable. As a result, the front of the van struck the right side of the bus.
The driver of the bus, a 57-year-old female from Bridgeville, was properly restrained and was uninjured. Seated on the right side of the school bus was an aide, identified as 66-year-old Barbara J. Atkins of Georgetown. Atkins was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to the Beebe Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Atkins was unrestrained although a seatbelt was available. Impairment does not appear to be a factor on behalf of the bus driver.
The operator of the van, a 32-year-old male from Dover, was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. He was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to the Beebe Medical Center where he was treated and released. Impairment does not appear to be a factor on his behalf.
Northbound Dupont Boulevard in the area of Daisey Road was closed for approximately 3.5 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.
The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident and charges are pending at this time.
