Underage Alcohol Compliance Check- Somerset County
Somerset County, Maryland- On Thursday May 25 2018, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack conducted numerous alcohol compliance checks at retail establishments in Somerset County. Troopers ensured that various retail establishments which hold a Somerset County Liquor License were denying sales of alcoholic beverages to persons under the age of 21 years old.
A total of 15 retail establishments were checked. The following retail establishments complied with the provisions of the law and denied the sale of alcoholic beverage to minors:
- Eden Quick Stop, Eden Maryland
- Juniors Wine Stop and Shop, Princess Anne Maryland
- Kings Creek, Princess Anne Maryland
- Dash Inn, Westover, Maryland
- Goose Creek, Westover, Maryland
- Marion Station Market, Marion Station Maryland
- Linton’s Seafood, Crisfield Maryland
- Brew Thru, Crisfield, Maryland
- Big Willy’s , Crisfield , Maryland
- Cove Street Market, Crisfield , Maryland
- Shore Stop, Crisfield, Maryland
- Crisfield Oceanic, Crisfield, Maryland
The following retail establishments were not in compliance with the provisions of the law and sold alcoholic beverages to a minor:
- Kash and Karry, Princess Anne, Maryland
- Captain Tyler’s Crab House, Crisfield, Maryland
- Waterman’s Edge, Crisfield, Maryland
In addition to any sanctions imposed against the liquor licenses that may be imposed by the Somerset County Liquor Board, the employees who sold the alcoholic beverages to a minor will face charges in the District Court of Maryland for Somerset County for furnishing an alcoholic beverage to a minor. If convicted these people face a maximum penalty of up to 2 years of incarceration, a fine of $1,000 or both.
In an effort to keep minors safe during the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend Troopers will continue with unannounced compliance checks to ensure that alcoholic beverages stay out of minors possession. Historically, Memorial Day and other high traffic volume Holidays show an increase in alcohol related collisions, many of these collisions involve serious bodily injury.
The alcohol compliance checks were made possible by funding provided by an in partnership with the Somerset County Local Management Board.
I'M SURPRISED they caught Waterman's Edge open.....they are pitiful, good food you just never know when they take the notion not to open! Call ahead or you might have to make another choice.
