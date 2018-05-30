Trust Mike McDermott? Flashback to Taxpayers Funding His Losing Senate Bid From 2014

As Political Season Rolls Into Action So Do The Miles And Gas Used By Mike McDermott On Taxpayer Funded Car
I finally received my Public Information Act Request on Mike McDermott which I will get into that process at another time, this is about the very thing I have been talking about. Please take note the information below
Notice that prior to the summer election season kicking off McDermott had not been over 946 miles either month, but look what happens when political season starts rolling. The mileage and gas double during the campaign months as he uses a taxpayer funded car and taxpayer funded gas .
He must not be able to afford his own gas and car right, wrong... lets look at McDermott salary from just the Sheriff's Office the past few years, and remember this doesn't include his Delegate pay.
Voters this shows a person that does not practice what they preach. If you pound tables about taxpayer waste it is across the board for everyone, not just on your opponents.
