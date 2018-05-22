Traffic advisory From Wicomico Sheriff

PRESS RELEASE
Incident: Traffic Advisory
Date of Incident: May 23, 2018 and May 24, 2018
Location:
* Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd. Salisbury
* Allen Memorial Baptist Church, 1303 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury
* Mardela Springs Memorial Cemetery, School St, Mardela Springs
Narrative: The funeral details for Deputy 1st Class Steve Ray are as follows; The viewing will take place on Wednesday 5-23-18 at Holloway Funeral Home from 6pm until 9pm. A viewing and funeral service will take place on Thursday 5-24-18 at the Allen Memorial Baptist Church. The large procession is expected to leave the church at approximately 2:30pm and use the bypass to get to Mardela Springs for interment.
Motorists are cautioned that there will be a substantial increase in traffic surrounding these events and are asked to take care and allow extra time when travelling through these areas. The procession is expected to be very large, and traffic will be stopped in the area as the procession passes.
Releasing Authority: F/Sgt John Alessandrini
