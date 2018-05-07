This week, troopers throughout the State take a moment to remember our fallen heroes. At the Princess Anne Barrack we have three such heroes that will never be forgotten.
Trooper First Class Edward A. Plank, Jr. 10/17/1995
Trooper First Class Eric D. Monk 4/9/1988
Quartermaster Sergeant Wilbert V. Hunter 2/7/1936
don't forget Tpr. Plummer
