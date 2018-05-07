Monday, May 7, 2018

This week, troopers throughout the State take a moment to remember our fallen heroes

This week, troopers throughout the State take a moment to remember our fallen heroes. At the Princess Anne Barrack we have three such heroes that will never be forgotten.
Trooper First Class Edward A. Plank, Jr. 10/17/1995
Trooper First Class Eric D. Monk 4/9/1988
Quartermaster Sergeant Wilbert V. Hunter 2/7/1936
Posted by on

7 comments:

Anonymous said...

UMES still hangs Bill Cosbys Honoree degree up.

May 7, 2018 at 1:57 PM
Anonymous said...

Pill Cosby.

May 7, 2018 at 4:40 PM
Anonymous said...

Thank you for your service!

May 7, 2018 at 5:09 PM
Anonymous said...

Should DemocRATS kids go to a gun free zone
And
Republicans kids go to a Armed teacher school ????????

May 7, 2018 at 8:03 PM
Anonymous said...

1:57-Anticipate a future implosion there.

May 8, 2018 at 9:38 AM
Anonymous said...

Lol good bc they are HYPOCRITES.

May 8, 2018 at 10:25 AM
Anonymous said...

don't forget Tpr. Plummer

May 8, 2018 at 11:05 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)