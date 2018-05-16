Wednesday, May 16, 2018
The Problem With Mike McDermott
Most people who read this site know that Mike McDermott who is running for Worcester County Sheriff, is not one of my favorite people. Last night was just a prime example of exactly why. The Sheriff's candidates had 4 minutes each to talk about their vision for the Office. Scott Bernal, Matt Crisafulli and George Truitt all took their time to say why they would be the best for the job citing ideas they have for the future of the Office and their mutual respect for each other. Mike McDermott? not so much. Mike decided to spend his 4 minutes running his opponents down regarding their experience levels. It was all about Mike and how great he is. This is what separates humble people with people that think so highly of themselves.
Mike likes to keep using the slogan "experience matters" as a way to throw shade on his opponents. Mike has even gone on record stating his opponents aren't even qualified to be beat cops in small town agencies. This again is Mike McDermott. No respect for his opponents, just trash their careers and reputations. Mike builds himself up by tearing others down.
Many months back an attempt to persuade me to join the Mike camp was made, which I ultimately declined. Let me explain. I am always open to seeing people change, if I see heartfelt desire to do so. With Mike McDermott that is never the case. Mike wants to placate you, to eliminate the number of threats he perceives to his political career. I informed them that Mike didn't have to make anything right with me, as I am a grown ass man. Anyone that reads this site knows my issues with Mike are the samples mentioned above and more importantly for me his treatment of Lynn Dodenhoff, Christine Sheddy, her children, her family and friends.
Mike McDermott's "experience" he talks about so frequently was 26 years of law enforcement in 2007 . Mike made up his mind that Christine had just decided to run off to go party and say the hell with her children and responsibilities, and even filed charges of child abandonment against her. . These are not my opinions..these are facts. When Lynn Dodenhoff (Christine's Mother)tried to tell him that her Daughter would never do that, Mike tells her Mother that she was a "sponge on society" for her lack of work history. Christine Sheddy had lost the love of her life and Father of her child Hailey to Cancer just a couple of years earlier.
Two years, three months and seven days later after Lynn worked tirelessly with the Maryland State Police and the Worcester County State's Attorney's Office led by Joel Todd , Christine's body was recovered from a shallow grave within a stones throw from the very Office that Mike McDermott worked in. That was his 26 years of experience.
This is where the problem with Mike McDermott started with me, and why ultimately I could never support Mike for any Office. After Christine's body was found, did Mike ever try to apologize for disparaging her to her Mother? the answer is no..he never reached out to apologize for the hateful words and attitude he took regarding a murder victim. That my friends is not how someone with a heart or conscience acts.
At last nights forum a lady who had been blocked from Mike's facebook page for questioning him on his proposed budget ideas, was told it was done because that page is only for supporters. I thought campaign pages were for people to get to know more about the candidates and their ideas. It seems for Mike it is a Mike McDermott fan page where he only has to see positive things about how awesome he is. Mike also called the lady a name and turned away. How can Mike McDermott claim to have the best interest of everyone in mind, when he cannot take criticism or accept when he is wrong?. Everyone last night also noticed that Mike refused to shake the hands of his opponents, which is why later on when Mike walked back and offered his hand to me I told him I wasn't going to shake his hand.
Worcester County Sheriff Reggie Mason is a good man, one with integrity and honor. A man that all Republicans rallied behind without fail in the past elections. Reggie has fully endorsed Matt Crisafulli to be the next Sheriff after he retires. Notice what happened as soon as this was made public? Mike McDermott starts disparaging Reggie and the way he has handled the Sheriff's office the past few years. Reggie has even called Mike out on this publicly. What does the McDermott camp do? They go around trying to convince everyone that Reggie has mental issues as a way to take away any credence to Reggie's endorsement. That my friends is the truth.
I don't dislike Mike McDermott without cause, I dislike Mike McDermott because this above is who he is. I just ask that if you are a Worcester County Voter and a republican to please consider my above true statements before you vote for Mike. Matt Crisafulli cares about everyone and doesn't dismiss and judge others who disagree with him.
An apology at this point from him would be of no value, as it would be done for political reasons only, sincere regret would have happened when Christine's body was removed from the ground.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 5/16/2018 12:26:00 PM
9 comments:
Amen!!!!
Scott Bernal is head and shoulders above them all!!!
The man did a great job when in Annapolis. I for one observed it and others had to notice it too.
And, of course, Bill McDermott has the endorsement of slime ball Mike. :)
It was a disgusting display by political mike. The only person he care's about is himself. I watched in horror as he belittles ALL his opponents in front of a packed house. If that wasn't bad enough he publicly turns on Reggie Mason for not being trustworthy!!!! This man is despicable and rotten to the core. To the lady that was called a name...you are not the first nor the last. What gets me is the amount of women who attended this event that were openly fawning all over this sorry excuse for a law enforcement official(I use that term loosely). Ladies wake up. Just because he pounds the lecturn like a seasoned evangelist doesnt mean he will make a good sheriff. Do your homework. Anyone can pad their resume. We need a sheriff that has integrity and the desire to work for EVERYONE not just the one's he deems fit for consideration.
Bill is a much better choice then lyin heiser
I couldn't agree more with you! Mike McDermott is digging his own grave. He is a horrible person
He is a hothead. Anyone can listen to the videos from when he was in Annapolis. If you take a minute and look back you will quickly learn that he only had his best interests at heart and the campaign he is running now contradicts everything he said when he was delegate. Wake up! The man loves himself too much to give a damn about anyone else.... Including his groupies.
I agree 100% with everything you wrote...
