Thursday, May 17, 2018
THE DOWNTOWN SALISBURY FESTIVAL RETURNS THIS JUNE
Salisbury, MD: The Downtown Salisbury Festival - presented by Pohanka of Salisbury - returns to Downtown Salisbury this June 8-10, 2018, complete with carnival rides, great food, arts & entertainment and more! This year the action will take place along E. Market Street, with all new carnival rides. From funnel cakes, to oyster fritters – there will be something for everyone at the Downtown Salisbury Festival this June!
“The layout will be slightly different this year while the new amphitheater is being constructed,” says Salisbury Arts District’s executive director Jamie Heater, “but it is still a great chance to enjoy Downtown Salisbury’s Riverwalk and everything our community has to offer!” This year, vendors, food trucks and the main stage will be hosted along E. Market Street, on the eastern side of downtown. Parking Lot One and the Parking Garage will be both be open and accessible for parking.
The Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District is again teaming up with the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce to bring a carnival to Downtown Salisbury. This year the carnival will be hosted closer to the main action, in City of Salisbury Parking Lot 10 – adjacent to Route 13. A new location, plus all new rides, means it’s guaranteed to be fresh and exciting for everyone. Tickets can be purchased Friday – Sunday, with ride-all-day wristbands available Sunday only!
The Salisbury Festival, originally called the Dogwood Festival, began in the 1980’s when Salisbury Wicomico Arts Council held an event called “Arts on the Plaza” that featured local artists. The festival continued to feature a large arts & culture component as The Salisbury Festival, and was continued by the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce for 32 years before retiring the concept in 2015.
“We are so excited to bring the long-running traditional downtown Salisbury Festival back in a big way! We look forward to seeing you downtown!” said Mayor Jake Day.
The festival will take place on Friday June 8th, Saturday June 9th and Sunday June 10th, 2018. For more information on the festival, or to register to be sponsor, vendor or volunteer, please visit www.downtownsalisburyfestival.com.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 5/17/2018 11:30:00 AM
No comments:
