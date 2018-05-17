The Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force recently presented and received Grand Jury Indictments for several people in relation to an ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics in Dorchester County

33 year old Dominique Shelby West Sr.
305 Noble Street, Hurlock, Md.
4-counts of Distribution of Cocaine
4-counts of Possession of Cocaine
4-counts of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
Held without Bond.
29 year old Levonte Jamar Dockins
408 Elizabeth Cornish Landing
Bridgeville, Del.
2-counts of Distribution of Heroin
2-counts of Possession of Heroin
Illegal possession of a Firearm by a prohibited person
Illegal possession of Ammunition by a prohibited person
Held without Bond.
64 year old Calvin Tydings Jr.
906 Washington Street, Cambridge, Md.
2-counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute prescription pills
2-counts of illegal possession of Prescription Pills
2-counts of Possession of Paraphernalia
Held without Bond.
52 year William Joseph Jenkins Jr.
102 Dorchester Ave.
Hurlock, Md.
2-counts of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
2-counts of Possession of Cocaine
2-counts of Possession of Paraphernalia
Held without Bond
38 year old Ann Marie Fleek
417 Buena Vista Ave.
Federalsburg, Md.
Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of Paraphernalia
Held without Bond.
27 year old Bennie Mack Williams III
810 Phillips Street
Cambridge, Md.
3-counts of Distribution of Heroin
3-counts of Possession of Heroin
Held without Bond.
24 year old Tony Dermaine Elliott Jr.
4606 Skinners Run Road
Hurlock, Md.
3-counts of Distribution of Heroin
1-counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin
1-count of Possession of Heroin
Held without Bond.
The Dorchester Task Force was assisted by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Cambridge Police Department, Hurlock Police Department, Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Maryland State Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
