Somerset County Sheriff's Office reports most recents arrests

James Patrick Wilkerson of Stockton, arrested 5-10-18 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Wilkerson was later released after posting bond
Sean Patrick Kable of Princess Anne, arrested 5-10-18 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Kable was later held on a $500.00 bond
Kasey Marie Joseph of Marion, arrested 5-11-18 for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, and unsafe backing. The arrest was the result of a vehicle stuck in a ditch call for service in the area of Whites Rd.
Bethenia Delores Abrams of princess Anne, arrested 5-11-18 on a warrant for violation of probation. Abrams was later held without bond
Sidney Diavon Jackson of Princess Anne, arrested 5-13-18 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Jackson was later held on a $500.00 bond
Michael Doran Ware of Princess Anne, arrested 5-14-18 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Ware was later held without bond
Carla Ann Renee Ruf, of Westover, and Stephan Guan Abbott Jr of Crisfield, arrested 5-14-18. Ruf was charged with prostitution, false statements to law enforcement, and obstruction. Abbott was charged with prostitution, false statements to law enforcement, obstruction, and civil possession of marijuana. Both subjects were held on a $5,000 bonds. Deputies were conducting patrol checks in the area of Raccoon Point where they investigated a parked vehicle in the roadway. Deputies later learned that the two were at this location for a prearranged, paid sexual act.
Leroy Dwayne Cooper of Princess Anne, arrested 5-20-18 on a warrant for violation of probation. Cooper was later held without bond
Clarence Linnell Ward Jr. of Crisfield, arrested 5-18-18 on warrants for cds possession with the intent to distribute, illegal possession of ammo, and 1st degree burglary. Ward was later held without bond
Adam Douglas Lowe of Crisfield, arrested 5-22-18 on two District Court bench warrants. Lowe was later released on personal recognizance
