Somerset County Sheriff Press Release

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office conducts underage sales of alcohol detail sting throughout the county. The following persons were cited, and released on a criminal summons for selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21,
Usman Arif of Princess Anne, employee of the Kings Creek Convenient Store, Market Lane, Princess Anne
Charlotte Hofmeister of Westover, employee of the Goose Creek Gas Station, Ocean Highway, Westover
Najam US Saquib Zia of Salisbury, employee of the Eden One Gas Station, Eden
Dontez Vonell Gerald of Crisfield, arrested 4-25-18 on a warrant for violation of probation. Gerald was later held without bond.
DA’Quan lamar Cannon of Crisfield, criminal summons served 4-25-18 for malicious destruction of property, harassment, and 4th degree burglary. Cannon was later released on signature pending court actions.
Kira LA’Shon Jones, and Kevin Dameon Jones of Princess Anne, arrested 5-1-18 for 2nd degree child abuse, and 2nd degree assault. Both subjects were held without bond. The arrests were the result of a child abuse investigation initiated by Social Services.
Kevin Lamont Bivens of Deal Island, arrested 5-2-18 on a warrant for 3rd and 4th degree burglary, CDS possession, not marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bivens was later released on a unsecured bond.
Keion Lamar Wright of Princess Anne, criminal summons served 5-5-18 for violating an protective order. Wright was later released on signature.
Steven Duane Whyte of Princess Anne, arrested 5-6-18 for warrants regarding violation of probation. Whyte was later held without bond.
No comments:
Post a Comment