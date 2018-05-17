Thursday, May 17, 2018
Sheriff Reggie Mason Calls Mike McDermott Out On His Lies At Forum Tuesday Night
"As some of you have read in the paper , The Commissioner's and County Administrator Higgins have a TRUST problem with me. I have since received a letter of APOLOGY from them and it will be in the papers soon with a response from me. I have received word from some that attended last nights Republican Forum that Mike McDermott made a statement to this, however he never mention about , that The Commissioner's sent every member of my Command Staff along with my copy of APOLOGY. Mike seems to tell you what he wants you to hear, not the whole story. Thanks to the people attending for the notification. Some still think I'am trying to do a good job for our county even though Mike and his followers do not. Check out your Sheriff (C) very careful, alot to learn about some. Be sure to vote and (D) (I) change parties now to vote for Sheriff and then switch back if you wish, do not be sorry, election is late june and the only time for voting for this OFFICE ."
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 5/17/2018 10:37:00 AM
2 comments:
McDermott should be held accountable for his actions! And don’t forget he openly put down Matt a fellow Sheriff’s Office employee as a command staff officer. And put down Scott a fellow retired police officer. He has absolutely no restraint or respect!
Please hold him accountable for all his wrong doing until he retires in November. Speaking on that... why is he running for Sheriff if he plans on leaving in November if not elected? He either thinks he has this election in the bag, or knows he can bully Matt as a command staff knowing he has to sit back and take it since he has to work at the Sheriffs Office no matter what after the election?
Fire his ass if he bullies anyone. Demote him...put that on your resume Mike. It is my humble opinion that his resume is a bloated as his tan khakis...a lot of stuffing with no substance.
