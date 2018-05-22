Salisbury Named #1 City Poised to Become a Powerhouse by Realtor.com
Salisbury, MD – Salisbury has been named the number one city on Realtor.com’s list of 10 Smaller Cities Poised to Become Powerhouses. Realtor’s team compared data from the Nation’s top 200 largest metropolitan areas, and factored in population, average income, average home price, employment statistics, available cultural amenities, and building permit growth. The data puts Salisbury atop an impressive list of cities such as Daytona, FL, Winston-Salem, NC, Knoxville, TN, and Grand Rapids, MI, to name just a few.
According to Realtor.com, key factors in Salisbury’s ranking included record growth in the City’s metropolitan statistical area, low cost-of-living, a boom in small business growth, and a craft beer scene which brings in visitors—and prospective residents—from across the region. Construction permitting, which contributed to Salisbury’s ranking, saw a record year in 2017, with over $55 million dollars in projects in the City.
The good news of the top ranking comes in the midst of a very big year for Salisbury:
· The inaugural SBY Marathon, a Boston Marathon qualifier, drew over 1,000 runners to Salisbury in April. Registrants came from as far away as the United Kingdom.
· The National Folk Festival begins its 3-year residency here in September. The event is expected to draw anywhere from 60 thousand to one hundred thousand attendees in its first year.
· Work on the City’s Main St. continues, thanks in part to 1 million dollars allocated by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Once complete, the overhaul will give Downtown Salisbury a fresh face, and Maryland’s fastest high speed broadband at every front door in the metro core.
· Construction on the Riverwalk Amphitheater is nearing completion. This exciting new space will feature a public art installation which will act as a sound baffle along the edge of Business Rte. 13.
· Significant cosmetic upgrades to the City’s parking garage were recently unveiled, including a parking pad for food trucks which already frequent Downtown. These upgrades are expected to be complete in time for the National Folk Festival.
· Due to ever-increasing attendance, the City’s popular 3rd Friday celebration recently expanded its footprint to include the portion of W. Market St. in front of Acorn Market and Angello’s Boutique.
· Programming has begun at the new Truitt St. Youth Center, and work is currently underway on the Newton St. Youth Center in the North Camden Neighborhood.
· Waterside Park has had State money allocated for a new parking lot, playing fields, and other upgrades to complement the recently-overhauled basketball courts
· Salisbury hosted its first Christmas Market and Winter Wonderland celebration in the Salisbury City Park, featuring a 50’ Christmas tree and an ice skating rink
· Phase 2 construction is underway on the Salisbury Skatepark. This current phase, which expands the park by more than half, will be complete by the end of July.
· Salisbury celebrated the arrival of its new Andean Bear, Pinocchio. The animal came from Salisbury sister city, Salinas, Ecuador.
· The Naylor Mill Forest Trail, which was saved from development by concerned citizens and the City Council, was granted the largest conservation easement inside any municipality in the State of Maryland. The trail was recently dedicated with signage and upgrades to the trail head.
“Our mission is to be one of the best small cities in America, and it’s extremely gratifying to see the work our City team and our citizens are doing recognized in this way,” said Mayor Jake Day. “It’s an impressive list, and to be leading that pack is such an honor.”
