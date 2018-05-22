Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Salisbury Haters You Can Go Suck It
I get so amused on an everyday basis the number of cowardly anonymous commenters (half of which I believe are Bob Culver) disparage Salisbury and the Mayor who has led the way for this City to grow into the biggest City on the Easterm Shore.
You all are a bunch of blow hard nobodies. If you actually had an iota of knowledge about the actual working of this City, which I do btw, you would clearly see the amount of things Jake Day has accomplished and put into action. Of course we have crime, of course we have many areas that we need to improve upon, but I see the vision that we are trying to attain.
We have a first class Police agency, a first class Fire Department and yet the people whose feelings have gotten hurt somewhere along the line refuse to see the truth of the matter. Jake Day and the City of Salisbury are moving forward to make this City even better, you don't like him or this City let me personally invite you to get the f&*k out of our City. Don't you have a County to run into the ground Bob?
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 5/22/2018 10:06:00 AM
