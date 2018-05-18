Safe Boating Class, June 5, 6 &7
The USCG Auxiliary graduated its second Safe Boating Class of 2018. Twenty-eight more area boaters know the meaning of ‘Red, Right, Returning’, when they are the ‘give way’ versus ‘stand on’ boat in passing situations and the hyper-critical importance of a designated driver on the water.
The next class is scheduled for June 5. 6 & 7at the Ocean Pines Library. The class will run from 6:00PM until 9:00PM each night.
The State of Maryland requires that everyone born after 1 July, 1972, needs to pass the Maryland Safe Boating Class and have their certificate with them when operating a powerboat; however, it’s highly recommended that everyone who wants to be informed about safe boating regardless of their age or experience take the class.
Taught by Maryland and USCG Auxiliary certified instructors, the class is a fun and relaxing three night event culminating in the administration of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) test and awarding of the Safe Boating Certificate.
Perhaps you are starting out in boating, or coming back to it – this is a great chance to brush up on your general boating knowledge and get practical boating insight and advice from Coast Guard Auxiliary Instructors. Besides the state mandated material - legal responsibilities, safety equipment, navigation, good boating practices, the class covers other pertinent subjects like marlinspike (knots & lines handling), local Ocean City water knowledge, marine radio protocols and, of course, a couple of sea stories.
Future Maryland Safe Boating Classes are scheduled July and September in the three evening format, at the Ocean Pines library. It will also be a one day format, Saturday, May 5. The Saturday class will run from 8:30AM to 4:30PM.
Class size is limited. Class fee is $15 per student which includes study guide.
For more information or to register, please contact Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807 or E-mail CGAUXOC@Gmail.com.
