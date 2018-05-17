Road Closure Alert For St Michael's Running Festival

ROAD CLOSURE ALERT – Saturday, May 19, 2018
The 7th annual St. Michaels Running Festival is taking place on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Please note the following road closures and expected delays.
• Rt. 33 (Talbot Street) from Lincoln Ave. to Trusty Street in St. Michaels will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.
• Rt. 33 (Talbot Street) will reopen at 8:00 a.m. and will be open continuously from that time.
• There will be periodic traffic stops at the main gate of Martingham and Rt. 33 until 9:30 a.m.
• Please EXPECT DELAYS in and around St. Michaels until 10:30 a.m.
For more details regarding areas affected by the race, please visit http://runstm.com/parking-shuttle.php#parking-shuttle
