Monday, May 21, 2018
Reggie Mason A Good Man Being Attacked For No Reason By Mike McDermott And Others
Reggie gets wind of this and calls those individuals out, comes out in support of Matt and here we are. Mike McDermott attacking him at every forum, making disparaging comments about him on Facebook, all for the purpose of degrading and diminishing Reggie's endorsement of Matt. Beau Oglesby who is now sitting as a judge, even went to Reggie to try to convince him to endorse Mike. Reggie said no, Matt is the best person for the job. None of us have the level of experience or knowledge that Reggie Mason has when it comes to Law Enforcement and service to our Country and community. A man like that can see leadership potential, and that is with Matt and not Mike.
The Worcester County community needs to be aware that this great man is being put through the ringer for daring to think for himself and express his desire for his successor. Shame on any of you for doing this to a good man.
This attack is just the latest on former Sheriff's who call subordinates to their Office when they see BS. Sheriff Martin was another good man who brought Mike McDermott up for losing a gun from the evidence locker, was the Sheriff doing the right thing? no the McDermott camp starts the Sheriff Martin has gone mental game that they are now doing to Reggie. Enough of these games from this group. Do you really want a person like McDermott running a County wide Department? A man who degrades good men who dare disagree with him? Men with far better leadership and experience? The answer is Hell No. This is why Matt Crisafulli is Reggie's choice to lead the Sheriff's department into the future.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 5/21/2018 11:24:00 AM
1 comment:
McDermott's idea of conducting an audit is just more smoke and mirrors. For a man to call himself a "commander", which is not an official title in the Sheriff's Office, he should know what's being spent and where. He was "commander" of CBI, road patrol, civil, and secretaries. He would've helped prepare budgets and expense accounts. He should have this knowledge first hand.
I wonder if his audit would show the $234,000 he costed the taxpayers of this county because some CBI detectives didn't want to respond and do their job. After all he was "commander" at that time.
