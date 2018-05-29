Pot Cookies In Dorchester County Schools

On Wednesday, May 23, 2018 the School Resource Deputy at the Cambridge-South Dorchester High school and an officer from the Cambridge Police Department were made aware that a 15 year old female student from the school had been taken to Dorchester General Hospital for treatment after she had eaten a Chocolate Chip cookie that had been given to her. The student tested positive for T.H.C. The investigation
identified 2 other victims that had eaten the cookies and had become ill, and the source of the cookies. The 16 year old male student that provided the cookies was arrested on Thursday, May 24, 2018 and charged with 2 counts of Reckless Endangerment, Possession of a C.D.S. with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a C.D.S. with Intent to Distribute on school property, Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana. He was ordered Held by Juvenile Authorities pending a hearing.
