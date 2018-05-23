Parsons Road Reconstruction and Paving
As part of the City of Salisbury’s ongoing effort to keep the public informed of improvements within the City of Salisbury, please be advised that a private contractor will be affecting the flow of traffic along Parsons Roads during repaving operations. The area from Delaware Avenue to Marine Road, adjacent to Waterside Park, will experience delays and single lane closures. It is recommended that drivers who typically use Parsons Road as a through route, consider using Route 50 Business instead.
The street reconstruction and paving work will be performed beginning Tuesday, May 29th at 7:00 AM and will be completed by Friday, June 29, 2018 at 4:30 PM, barring unforeseen problems or weather delays. Expect delays due to traffic pattern modifications between 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
We regret any inconvenience this may cause. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated.
Should you have any questions or need clarification regarding this project, please contact William White with Salisbury Department of Infrastructure and Development at 410-548-3170.
