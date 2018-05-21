Monday, May 21, 2018

Office Of The Maryland State Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation


new patch

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   May 19, 2018
Time:   9:37 a.m.
Location / Address:  1113 Parsons Rd., Apt. H, Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident:  Fire
Description of Structure / Property:  Two story wood framed multi-unit dwelling
Owner / Occupants:   Mitchell Pond Limited Partnership (Owner)  Kiana Miles (Occupant)
Injuries or Deaths:   None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $500                      Contents: $1,000
Smoke Alarm Status:  Present and activated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a
Arrests(s):  None
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Salisbury FD
# of Alarms:  1     # Of Firefighters:  15
Time to Control:  5 minutes
Discovered By:   Occupant
Area of Origin:   Kitchen stovetop
Preliminary Cause:   Accidental, unattended cooking
Additional Information:  Red Cross is assisting.
Parsons
Posted by on

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)