Office Of The Maryland State Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Location
/ Address: 1113
Parsons Rd., Apt. H, Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of
Incident: Fire
Description
of Structure / Property:
Two story wood framed multi-unit dwelling
Owner /
Occupants: Mitchell Pond Limited Partnership
(Owner) Kiana Miles (Occupant)
Injuries
or Deaths: None
Estimated
$ Loss: Structure: $500
Contents: $1,000
Smoke
Alarm Status: Present and activated
Fire
Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s):
None
Primary
Responding Fire Department: Salisbury FD
# of
Alarms: 1
# Of Firefighters:
15
Time to
Control:
5 minutes
Discovered
By: Occupant
Area of
Origin: Kitchen stovetop
Preliminary
Cause: Accidental, unattended
cooking
Additional
Information: Red Cross is assisting.
No comments:
Post a Comment