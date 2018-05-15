Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Ocean City Boardwalk To Become The Wild West?
I remember having this fight myself with the pole girl a few years back and the issue still stands, without some rules in place Ocean City is in deep trouble. Yes families will still come for the Fries and popcorn, but while sitting on the benches taking in the sea air are they also going to be subjected and bombarded by crazy performers?. I think you are asking for serious problems with the carnival atmosphere this is inviting into the resort.
The problem is hat can be done? The lawmakers in Ocean City have fought this but the courts keep overturning them. When does common sense come into play here. I am tired of the needs of the few outweighing the needs of the many mentality that prevails in this Country, and sadly Ocean City is caught in a PC nightmare now. The majority of visitors to that Boardwalk do not want to be bombarded with uncontrolled acts. There should be designated areas and times they can do their thing so if I want to partake than it is up to me to do so, not just be subjected to it because they play a victim.
The solution would be for the city to sell off the the boardwalk.
