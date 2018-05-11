Next Week We Dive Deeper Into The Local Political Races

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
It will be interesting to see if Heath even respond. He does not seem to be putting much effort into this election.
County Executive Culver has announced there will be no tax sale this year for delinquent taxes. Hmmm could be an election ploy for votes but me thinks bobbyboi and Joey owe delinquer County taxes, again!.
Agreed that Heath is not exerting much effort, but I did see his "vote for me" sign downtown this week. But he needs to get going outside of Salisbury.Unfortunately his liberal tax and spend, etc. agenda is not popular, except in Salisbury-- for example wanting to triple and voting to double the mayor's salary.Why the parties didn't promote a better County Exec. candidate than Culver is astounding. In the case of the Republican central committee it may be because the members include Greg Belcher (now behind bars for tax crime) and Julie Brewington, who may soon be also, and then there's Mark Mcgiver. It's a disaster. That party needs to clean house in November
2:50 exactly right....election year and I'm sure ole Alcoholic Bob and Little Ass wipe Joe are both probably on the tax books as delinquent!!!
Anonymous Anonymous said...Agreed that Heath is not exerting much effort, but I did see his "vote for me" sign downtown this week. But he needs to get going outside of Salisbury.Unfortunately his liberal tax and spend, etc. agenda is not popular, except in Salisbury-- for example wanting to triple and voting to double the mayor's salary.Why the parties didn't promote a better County Exec. candidate than Culver is astounding. In the case of the Republican central committee it may be because the members include Greg Belcher (now behind bars for tax crime) and Julie Brewington, who may soon be also, and then there's Mark Mcgiver. It's a disaster. That party needs to clean house in NovemberMay 11, 2018 at 3:36 PMIf Julie doesn't win then you have a tax and spend Democrat or a Black Lives Matter Democrat. Who would you rather have for this county?
Please go after that Black Lives Matter murdering Jamaad Gould. Make him start squirming in his pants because he is afraid of you.
